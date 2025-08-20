The Little League World Series is off to a smashing start, but a couple of teams just took that literally. During a game between the Metro Region and the Mountain Region, a foul ball took out one of the television cameras.

On Wednesday, the Metro and Mountain regions were locked in a tight battle when the Mountain Region pitcher challenged the batter. SJ Taxiltaridis swung and fouled a spinner straight back to the back stop.

That slight redirection sent the ball hurtling into the television camera, which smashed into countless pieces upon impact. It was the type of play you could try to replicate 1,000 times and never do it again.

This matchup isn't notable simply for the property damage. The Metro and the Mountain regions are battling for a spot in the US Final. The loser of this game will still be alive and will play the winner of the game between the Midwest Region and the Southeast Region.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Taipei punched its ticket to the International Final with a win over Venezuela. As the Little League World Series moves closer to the championship matchup, following along with all the results and updated bracket right here at CBS Sports.