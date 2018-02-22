Watch NASCAR at Atlanta: Odds, TV schedule, live stream, start time for 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Everything you need to know for Sunday's race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
One week after Austin Dillon's Daytona 500 victory, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season. While Dillon has already secured his spot in the playoffs, the rest of the field will try to do the same on Sunday afternoon.
Brad Keselowski was the driver to win at Atlanta last season and is looking to repeat after wrecking out of The Great American Race. In nine starts at the 1.5-mile track, Keselowski boasts one win, two top fives and an average finish of 18.1.
Another playoff contender from last season who nearly won this race is Kevin Harvick. The No. 4 driver suffered a costly pit road speeding penalty, and eventually surrendered the lead to Keselowski. This time around, Harvick is hoping to build off the strong overall effort and secure his second career win at the track. His first came in 2001 in just Harvick's third career start.
Although Dillon clinched his spot in the playoffs, Ryan Blaney is the one who sits atop the regular season standings after winning a Can-Am Duel and a stage at Daytona. The 24-year-old led an impressive 118 laps last Sunday before wrecking en route to a seventh-place finish. The youngster has yet to finish higher than 18th in his career in Atlanta.
One driver who is no stranger to the south is Georgia native Chase Elliott. Despite finishing as the runner-up seven times in his career, Elliott hopes to find Victory Lane at his home track on Sunday. In two career starts there, the No. 9 driver has two top-10 finishes. A first career win would be one heck of a way to follow up a disappointing 33rd-place finish in the Daytona 500.
We couldn't wrap up this preview without mentioning the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. In 26 starts at the track, Johnson has five wins, which leads all active drivers. If Johnson were to take home a sixth checkered flag at Atlanta, not only would he clinch the playoffs but he'd also tie Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth all-time with 84 Cup Series wins.
How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip500
Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Feb. 25
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 325 laps/500.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 325
TV: Fox
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds to win the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Betting odds for Sunday's race per VegasInsider.com
- Martin Truex Jr. 5/1
- Kevin Harvick 5/1
- Kyle Larson 6/1
- Kyle Busch 8/1
- Chase Elliott 8/1
- Jimmie Johnson 10/1
- Denny Hamlin 12/1
- Brad Keselowski 12/1
- Joey Logano 14/1
- Ryan Blaney 25/1
- Alex Bowman 25/1
- Erik Jones 25/1
- Kurt Busch 33/1`
- Clint Bowyer 33/1
- William Byron 33/1
- Austin Dillon 50/1
- Ryan Newman 50/1
- Jamie McMurray 50/1
- Trevor Bayne 50/1
- Aric Almirola 50/1
- Daniel Suarez 50/1
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66/1
- Paul Menard 100/1
- Darrell Wallace Jr. 100/1
- Ty Dillon 125/1
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Ryan Blaney
12
58
LEADER
0
2.
Joey Logano
22
50
-8
0
3.
Austin Dillon
3
47
-11
1
4.
Darrell Wallace Jr.
43
47
-11
0
5.
Paul Menard
21
46
-12
0
6.
Michael McDowell
34
39
-19
0
7.
Denny Hamlin
11
37
-21
0
8.
Ryan Newman
31
34
-24
0
9.
Chris Buescher
37
33
-25
0
10.
Aric Almirola
10
33
-25
0
11.
Trevor Bayne
6
31
-27
0
12.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
30
-28
0
13.
Clint Bowyer
14
29
-29
0
14.
Alex Bowman
88
29
-29
0
15.
AJ Allmendinger
47
28
-30
0
16.
Kurt Busch
41
27
-31
0
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250
Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 163 laps/251.02 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 163
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Length: 130 laps/200.2 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 130
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
-
QuikTrip 500 odds, picks, projections
SportsLine simulated the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race 10,000 times and has some surprising...
-
Hamlin explains run-in with Bubba
Hamlin wasn't thrilled with Bubba's driving, or his post-race comments
-
Austin Dillon gets Daytona 500 tattoo
The Richard Childress team went all out after their win on Sunday
-
Bubba Wallace emotional after Daytona
Wallace is a jumble of emotions after finishing second in his first Daytona 500
-
Danica takes picture with Rodgers at 500
Danica got in some beach time with her famous boyfriend before Sunday's big race
-
Junior says he's 'made peace' at Daytona
Junior reflects on the legacy of his father at Daytona at an emotional pre-race press conf...