Watch NASCAR at Atlanta: Odds, TV schedule, live stream, start time for 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Everything you need to know for Sunday's race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

One week after Austin Dillon's Daytona 500 victory, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season. While Dillon has already secured his spot in the playoffs, the rest of the field will try to do the same on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Keselowski was the driver to win at Atlanta last season and is looking to repeat after wrecking out of The Great American Race. In nine starts at the 1.5-mile track, Keselowski boasts one win, two top fives and an average finish of 18.1.

Another playoff contender from last season who nearly won this race is Kevin Harvick. The No. 4 driver suffered a costly pit road speeding penalty, and eventually surrendered the lead to Keselowski. This time around, Harvick is hoping to build off the strong overall effort and secure his second career win at the track. His first came in 2001 in just Harvick's third career start.

Although Dillon clinched his spot in the playoffs, Ryan Blaney is the one who sits atop the regular season standings after winning a Can-Am Duel and a stage at Daytona. The 24-year-old led an impressive 118 laps last Sunday before wrecking en route to a seventh-place finish. The youngster has yet to finish higher than 18th in his career in Atlanta.

One driver who is no stranger to the south is Georgia native Chase Elliott. Despite finishing as the runner-up seven times in his career, Elliott hopes to find Victory Lane at his home track on Sunday. In two career starts there, the No. 9 driver has two top-10 finishes. A first career win would be one heck of a way to follow up a disappointing 33rd-place finish in the Daytona 500.

We couldn't wrap up this preview without mentioning the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. In 26 starts at the track, Johnson has five wins, which leads all active drivers. If Johnson were to take home a sixth checkered flag at Atlanta, not only would he clinch the playoffs but he'd also tie Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison for fourth all-time with 84 Cup Series wins.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip500

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Feb. 25
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 325 laps/500.5 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 85
Stage 2: Ends on lap 170
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 325
TV: Fox
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

Odds to win the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Betting odds for Sunday's race per VegasInsider.com

  • Martin Truex Jr. 5/1
  • Kevin Harvick 5/1
  • Kyle Larson 6/1
  • Kyle Busch 8/1
  • Chase Elliott 8/1
  • Jimmie Johnson 10/1
  • Denny Hamlin 12/1
  • Brad Keselowski 12/1
  • Joey Logano 14/1
  • Ryan Blaney 25/1
  • Alex Bowman 25/1
  • Erik Jones 25/1
  • Kurt Busch 33/1`
  • Clint Bowyer 33/1
  • William Byron 33/1
  • Austin Dillon 50/1
  • Ryan Newman 50/1
  • Jamie McMurray 50/1
  • Trevor Bayne 50/1
  • Aric Almirola 50/1
  • Daniel Suarez 50/1
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 66/1
  • Paul Menard 100/1
  • Darrell Wallace Jr. 100/1
  • Ty Dillon 125/1

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Ryan Blaney

12

58

LEADER

0

2.

Joey Logano

22

50

-8

0

3.

Austin Dillon

3

47

-11

1

4.

Darrell Wallace Jr.

43

47

-11

0

5.

Paul Menard

21

46

-12

0

6.

Michael McDowell

34

39

-19

0

7.

Denny Hamlin

11

37

-21

0

8.

Ryan Newman

31

34

-24

0

9.

Chris Buescher

37

33

-25

0

10.

Aric Almirola

10

33

-25

0

11.

Trevor Bayne

6

31

-27

0

12.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

30

-28

0

13.

Clint Bowyer

14

29

-29

0

14.

Alex Bowman

88

29

-29

0

15.

AJ Allmendinger

47

28

-30

0

16.

Kurt Busch

41

27

-31

0

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rinnai 250

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 163 laps/251.02 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 163
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

How to watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 benefiting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Length: 130 laps/200.2 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 130
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

