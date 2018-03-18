NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway LIVE updates, results: Martin Truex Jr. wins Stage 1 as Kevin Harvick wrecks

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is underway at Auto Club Speedway in California. The field is looking to join Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon and the winner of the past three races Kevin Harvick in the playoffs with a checkered flag.

It doesn't appear as if Harvick will be able to make it four consecutive wins after he got into Kyle Larson early in the first stage and went hard into the wall. The No. 4 was able to continue, but after making repairs on pit road Harvick fell off the lead lap. Larson's damage was not as significant as he drove on to finish Stage 1 sixth.

Pole-starter Martin Truex Jr. drove on to win Stage 1 after the caution. The green-and-white checkered was the first of Truex's season. The 2017 Cup Series champion had a series-best 19 mid-race wins last year in stage racing's inaugural season. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson to round out the top five.

Follow along with our live blog for updates, highlights and analysis from Sunday's race.

Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson get tangled up

Pole-starter Martin Truex Jr. got off to a hot start while Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman worked their way through the field after starting from the rear. Kyle Busch took the lead from Truex 10 laps into the race.

Green flag pit stops began on lap 30 as drivers cycled through with no issues. Joey Logano hit pit road first and gained four spots, moving up from seventh to third when all things were said and done. Busch remained the race leader briefly before Truex took it back.

Kevin Harvick seemed to make the right adjustments during his pit stop, passing Logano and moving into third halfway through the stage. Harvick then engaged last year's winner Kyle Larson in a heated battle for position. However, he saw his chances at a fourth-straight win go up in smoke when that battle with Larson turned into a wreck. It appeared as though Harvick got loose and turned into Larson, sending the No. 4 into the wall with considerable damage.

Here's a look at the damage. pic.twitter.com/vBd1nk0s0F — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 18, 2018

Truex emerged from the wreckage as the race leader over Kyle Busch. Ryan Blaney made light contact with the wall with just under 15 to go, but it wasn't enough to create significant damage. Johnson finished his climb to the front after starting from the back of the pack, cracking the top five towards the end. Truex created separation with blistering fast times and easily won the stage

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Joey Logano (8 points) Brad Keselowski (7 points) Jimmie Johnson (6 points) Kyle Larson (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) Erik Jones (3 points) Clint Bowyer (2 points) Denny Hamlin (1 point)

How to watch the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Location: Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Date: Sunday, March 18th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)