Watch NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway: Odds, picks, start time, TV schedule, live stream,

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast Swing at Auto Club Speedway in California on Sunday. Kevin Harvick -- fresh off three-straight wins -- leads the charge as the rest of the field looks to secure their spot in the playoffs.

After winning at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix, Harvick is hoping to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive races. While Harvick's track record at California isn't as strong as it was at Phoenix, the No. 4 driver has a win, six top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes over 24 starts. Harvick is a native of Temecula, Calif., and a win would be extra special for him.

"I put a lot of emphasis on California," Harvick said via NASCAR press release. "Racing in your home state, a racetrack that I really enjoy racing at, I got so amped up that I wrecked it on lap zero last year, knocked the grille out of it, knocked the hood off of it, never got a chance to race."

We mentioned Johnson earlier, and it's certainly been a busy week for him with long-time sponsor Lowe's announcing they would not be returning to the No. 48 team next season. However, Johnson, another hometown kid, owns a track-best six victories at Auto Club Speedway and this week could be a strong opportunity for him to show a potential new sponsor what he still has left in the tank. Johnson has finished in the top 10 in 16 of his 23 starts at the track.

Kyle Larson hails from Elk Grove, California and has showed signs of dominance at the track as well. Larson won at the track last season, leading 110 of the 202 laps in addition to winning the pole.

How to watch the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Location: Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California

Date: Sunday, March 18th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds to win the Auto Club 400

Betting odds for Sunday's race per Westgate. For expert picks and daily fantasy advice, we encourage you to visit SportsLine to read up on our DFS millionaire Mike McClure's strategy for the weekend.

Kevin Harvick 3/1

Kyle Larson 4/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Brad Keselowski 10/1

Joey Logano 15/1

Ryan Blaney 15/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Denny Hamlin 18/1

Erik Jones 25/1

Jimmie Johnson 25/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1

Kurt Busch 40/1

Aric Almirola 60/1

Ryan Newman 100/1

Jamie McMurray 100/1

Paul Menard 100/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Alex Bowman 100/1

William Byron 100/1

Austin Dillon 200/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1

Trevor Bayne 300/1

Kasey Kahne 500/1

Darrell Wallace Jr. 500/1

Ty Dillon 500/1

Chris Buescher 500/1

AJ Allmendinger 1000/1

Michael McDowell 1000/1

Field (all others) 1000/1

Our pick: Kevin Harvick

How on earth can anyone pick against Kevin Harvick right now? We made the mistake of doing it last week, even though our pick Chase Elliott finished third. Harvick isn't just winning races, he's dominating them. If this was a track where Harvick hadn't won before, maybe we'd look elsewhere but given his track record noted earlier, we're not going to deviate from Harvick this time around.