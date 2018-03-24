Watch NASCAR at Martinsville: STP 500 starting lineup, weather forecast, picks, odds, time, live stream

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the first half-mile track race of the season. The green flag is set to fly Sunday afternoon with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and the rest of the field set to compete for 500 laps in search of a trip to Victory Lane.

Qualifying for Sunday's race was canceled due to weather, with Truex taking the pole based on owner points. While the track has been plagued by rain and snow throughout the week, Sunday's forecast features temperatures in the mid-40s while a low chance of precipitation.

Nine-time Martinsville winner and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will be looking to secure his first win of the season. In addition to the checkered flags, Johnson has led 20.6 percent of all laps at the track in addition to posting a 7.7 average finish. The race couldn't come at a better time for Johnson, who is beginning to build momentum off a top-10 finish last week at Auto Club Speedway.

If Johnson were to take home another checkered flag this weekend, he'd become the third driver in Cup Series history to have 10 or more wins at multiple tracks; the No. 48 driver of course has 11 wins at Dover. He would go on to join NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Richard Petty.

Truex will be looking to get his second-straight win in the series, though if he made the trip to Victory Lane, it'd be a career first for him at the track. The No. 78 started on the outside pole en route to a second-place finish last November before going on to win the Cup Series championship. Runner-up to Truex at Homestead was Kyle Busch, who is no stranger to Martinsville. The No. 18 driver has two wins and five consecutive top fives in his last five races at the track and is hoping to take home his first checkered flag of the season on Sunday.

Finally, we have to mention the hometown kid Denny Hamlin. A native of Chesterfield, Va., Hamlin has had success at Martinsville throughout his career. Five of his 31 career Cup wins have come at the track, however he has been up and down as of late, finishing 30th in the spring last season only to place seventh in the fall. Either way, this season Hamlin has been strong with four top-six finishes in five races.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500

Location: Martinsville Speedway

Date: Sunday, March 25

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 130

Stage 2: Ends on lap 260

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting lineup for the STP 500

*determined by owner points after qualifying was canceled due to weather

Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Aric Almirola Kurt Busch Austin Dillon Erik Jones Ryan Newman Paul Menard Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jimmie Johnson Darrell Wallace Jr. William Byron Chase Elliott Chris Buescher Daniel Suarez Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Jamie McMurray Trevor Bayne David Ragan Kasey Kahne Harrison Rhodes Matt DiBenedetto Ty Dillon Ross Chastain Gray Gaulding Cole Whitt Landon Cassill D.J. Kennington JJ Yeley

Odds to win the 2018 STP 500

Betting odds for Sunday's race provided by VegasInsider.com. For expert picks and more, we encourage you to check out SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure's take by clicking here.

Kyle Busch 15/4

Brad Keselowski 9/2

Denny Hamlin 11/2

Chase Elliott 7/1

Joey Logano 7/1

Martin Truex Jr. 8/1

Kevin Harvick 9/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Clint Bowyer 13/1

Kyle Larson 25/1

Erik Jones 35/1

Ryan Blaney 35/1

Aric Almirola 50/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Kurt Busch 50/1

Ryan Newman 55/1

Alex Bowman 75/1

Austin Dillon 75/1

Our pick: Denny Hamlin

Hamlin has been sneaky good all season and enters the race sixth in the standings. Martinsville is a track where we tend to see repeat success. We're not totally convinced that Jimmie Johnson can punch it into Victory Lane this week, as he still needs to build more top-10 finishes before we take him. Hamlin his team have shown us that they can win and win now.

Hamlin's 105.8 driver rating is second to only Johnson and you have to imagine the veteran will find Victory Lane at some point. We believe it'll be this Sunday that a Toyota wins again with Hamlin behind the wheel. We like the hometown Hamlin to go on and win this race, but don't count out Johnson at 10/1.