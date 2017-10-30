WATCH: Fireworks fly when Denny Hamlin wrecks Chase Elliott in final laps

Chase Elliott was well on his way to winning his first career race and advancing to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4 on Sunday when Denny Hamlin wrecked him in the final laps. While Kyle Busch won the race and clinched his shot at the title, the focus remained on the two drivers involved in the wreck.

One fan was so angry with Hamlin that he confronted the No. 11 driver after the race. Matt Weaver of Autoweek USA captured the moment and posted the video to Twitter.

A Chase Elliott fan wants to fight Denny Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/kcGgfL6NNd — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) October 29, 2017

The video shows the man being restrained by police after telling the veteran racer to "learn how to drive." Hamlin, who was showered with boos during his post-race interview on NBC, took to Twitter after the race to apologize, not only to Elliott but also to fans.

Take a look at the wreck that caused it all:

Wow. What a wild restart that ends with Chase Elliott in the wall after contact with Denny Hamlin! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DXDHyzZBBM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 29, 2017

After the checkered flag flew, Elliott drove into Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and put him in the wall. Both drivers then got out of the car and shared a heated exchange where Elliott could be seen saying, "You wrecked me," over and over again.

"My mom always said if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all," Elliott said to NBC Sports. "He's not worth my time. I got punted from behind and wrecked in Turn 3 leading the race. I don't know what his problem was. It was unnecessary and I hadn't raced him dirty all day long."

Both drivers had a chance to plead their cases on camera to NBC Sports after the race.

"I'm not sitting here saying that I wrecked him on purpose."



Denny Hamlin talks about his incident with Chase Elliott. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Dw4wwFnUh3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 29, 2017

Elliott finished 27th, but surely gained a lot of fans while Hamlin -- a driver typically liked around the sport -- finished seventh. Hamlin sits seventh in the Round of 8 standings while Elliott moves to last place. Both will most likely need a win at Texas or Phoenix to advance to Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

CBS Sports caught up with Hamlin just a few weeks ago and asked specifically about Elliott and his role going forward in the sport.

"NASCAR's a great sport and I love being a part of it," Hamlin said. "I think that our sport definitely has a lot of great years ahead of it and there's so many young guys that are about to take over the sport from the guys that are retiring. So I just think that we've got a lot of good things ahead of us and I'm looking forward to seeing it."