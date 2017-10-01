WATCH: NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon confronts Ryan Newman after Dover race
The retired No. 24 driver stood up for his successor Chase Elliott after Sunday's NASCAR Playoff race
Chase Elliott nearly had his first career victory on Sunday at Dover International Speedway when he was passed by Kyle Busch on the last lap. Elliott saw an over four-second lead diminish in the waning laps as he encountered lap traffic.
One driver in particular blocking Elliott's path was Ryan Newman, who was also battling for playoff position. Newman failed, finishing 13th in both the race and the standings behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr., meaning that he will not advance to the Round of 12 when the series heads to Charlotte next week.
While Elliott's parents were on vacation in Nantucket, his predecessor in the No. 24 car, Jeff Gordon, spent the race in the team's pit box and had a few choice words for Newman after the race.
While blood might have been boiling on both ends, there were no fists thrown. The two appeared to have made up following the conversation.
Post-race tension has been a staple in NASCAR history. Fans might recall the famous Greg Biffle-Boris Said altercation at Watkins Glen in 2011 as well as the most recent fight, Kyle Busch versus Joey Logano at Las Vegas earlier this season.
Despite not earning the victory, Elliott is in good shape heading into the next round; he moved on to the Round of 12. Here's what he had to say after the race.
Not only did Gordon stand up for the 21-year-old Elliott, but former Hendrick Motorsports driver Mark Martin also chimed in on Twitter.
-
Kyle Busch wins Dover race on final lap
Rowdy passed the 21-year-old Elliott on the final lap to win his second straight NASCAR Playoff...
-
Falcons WRs honor Ric Flair with cleats
Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu honored the wrestler with some sweet pregame kicks
-
WATCH: Rugby player gets bit by lion
Welsh player Scott Baldwin needed stitches and missed a match after deciding to pet a lion
-
Bubba Wallace trolls Dominos on Twitter
The 23-year old has participated in four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this seaso...
-
NASCAR at Dover picks, odds
Sunday's race is the final race in the Round of 16 before the NASCAR Playoffs field narrows...
-
Soccer's wearables trend
The wearable device keeps tabs on everything players do, including speed and distance run
Add a Comment