WATCH: NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon confronts Ryan Newman after Dover race

Chase Elliott nearly had his first career victory on Sunday at Dover International Speedway when he was passed by Kyle Busch on the last lap. Elliott saw an over four-second lead diminish in the waning laps as he encountered lap traffic.

One driver in particular blocking Elliott's path was Ryan Newman, who was also battling for playoff position. Newman failed, finishing 13th in both the race and the standings behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr., meaning that he will not advance to the Round of 12 when the series heads to Charlotte next week.

While Elliott's parents were on vacation in Nantucket, his predecessor in the No. 24 car, Jeff Gordon, spent the race in the team's pit box and had a few choice words for Newman after the race.

"I said, 'thanks for the help!'"

"You said it as a smartass."

Here's Ryan Newman & Jeff Gordon's altercation after the race! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pG2SdYUlbr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 1, 2017

While blood might have been boiling on both ends, there were no fists thrown. The two appeared to have made up following the conversation.

Post-race tension has been a staple in NASCAR history. Fans might recall the famous Greg Biffle-Boris Said altercation at Watkins Glen in 2011 as well as the most recent fight, Kyle Busch versus Joey Logano at Las Vegas earlier this season.

Despite not earning the victory, Elliott is in good shape heading into the next round; he moved on to the Round of 12. Here's what he had to say after the race.

Not only did Gordon stand up for the 21-year-old Elliott, but former Hendrick Motorsports driver Mark Martin also chimed in on Twitter.