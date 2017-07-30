WATCH: NASCAR race at Pocono starts with huge wreck involving Matt Kenseth
Kenseth entered the race as the last driver into the playoffs
NASCAR picked up where it left off after last week's crash-filled race. After drawing a record 14 cautions at Indianapolis, the entire field piled up on the first lap of the Overton's 400 on Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Matt Kenseth got loose inside of Jimmie Johnson, taking out Aric Almirola and 2016 Tricky Triangle winner Chris Buescher among other drivers. Kenseth is one of the drivers on the playoff-bubble who at this point will most likely need a win to clinch his spot. The No. 20 would have been the last man in if the playoffs were to have started before the race.
We can't imagine Richard Petty was happy with his No. 43 being towed into the garage so early.
