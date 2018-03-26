Watch NASCAR STP 500 at Martinsville: LIVE updates, starting lineup, picks, odds, live steam, time, TV channel

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is underway at Martinsville Speedway for the first half-mile track race of the season. Drivers are hoping to join Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon in the playoffs with a win on Monday.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, before snowy conditions moved it to Monday. In case you were wondering how bad conditions were at the short track, here's a closer look:

Good morning from snowy Martinsville. pic.twitter.com/Ef9excHnkG — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2018

For live updates from the race, please keep up with our live blog below. We will bring you highlights, crashes, analysis and more inside.

Nine-time Martinsville winner and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will be looking to secure his first win of the season. In addition to the checkered flags, Johnson has led 20.6 percent of all laps at the track in addition to posting a 7.7 average finish. The race couldn't come at a better time for Johnson, who is beginning to build momentum off a top-10 finish last week at Auto Club Speedway.

If Johnson were to take home another checkered flag this weekend, he'd become the third driver in Cup Series history to have 10 or more wins at multiple tracks; the No. 48 driver of course has 11 wins at Dover. He would go on to join NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Richard Petty.

Truex will be looking to get his second-straight win in the series, though if he made the trip to Victory Lane, it'd be a career first for him at the track. The No. 78 started on the outside pole en route to a second-place finish last November before going on to win the Cup Series championship. Runner-up to Truex at Homestead was Kyle Busch, who is no stranger to Martinsville. The No. 18 driver has two wins and five consecutive top fives in his last five races at the track and is hoping to take home his first checkered flag of the season on Monday.

Finally, we have to mention the hometown kid Denny Hamlin. A native of Chesterfield, Va., Hamlin has had success at Martinsville throughout his career. Five of his 31 career Cup wins have come at the track, however he has been up and down as of late, finishing 30th in the spring last season only to place seventh in the fall. Either way, this season Hamlin has been strong with four top-six finishes in five races.

How to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500

Location: Martinsville Speedway

Date: Monday, March 25

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/200 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 130

Stage 2: Ends on lap 260

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting lineup for the STP 500

*determined by owner points after qualifying was canceled due to weather

Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Joey Logano Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Aric Almirola Kurt Busch Austin Dillon Erik Jones Ryan Newman Paul Menard Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jimmie Johnson Darrell Wallace Jr. William Byron Chase Elliott Chris Buescher Daniel Suarez Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Jamie McMurray Trevor Bayne David Ragan Kasey Kahne Harrison Rhodes Matt DiBenedetto Ty Dillon Ross Chastain Gray Gaulding Cole Whitt Landon Cassill D.J. Kennington JJ Yeley

Odds to win the 2018 STP 500

Betting odds for Monday's race provided by VegasInsider.com. For expert picks and more, we encourage you to check out SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure's take by clicking here.

Kyle Busch 15/4

Brad Keselowski 9/2

Denny Hamlin 11/2

Chase Elliott 7/1

Joey Logano 7/1

Martin Truex Jr. 8/1

Kevin Harvick 9/1

Jimmie Johnson 10/1

Clint Bowyer 13/1

Kyle Larson 25/1

Erik Jones 35/1

Ryan Blaney 35/1

Aric Almirola 50/1

Jamie McMurray 50/1

Kurt Busch 50/1

Ryan Newman 55/1

Alex Bowman 75/1

Austin Dillon 75/1

Our pick: Denny Hamlin

Hamlin has been sneaky good all season and enters the race sixth in the standings. Martinsville is a track where we tend to see repeat success. We're not totally convinced that Jimmie Johnson can punch it into Victory Lane this week, as he still needs to build more top-10 finishes before we take him. Hamlin his team have shown us that they can win and win now.

Hamlin's 105.8 driver rating is second to only Johnson and you have to imagine the veteran will find Victory Lane at some point. We believe it'll be this Sunday that a Toyota wins again with Hamlin behind the wheel. We like the hometown Hamlin to go on and win this race, but don't count out Johnson at 10/1.