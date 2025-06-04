Oregon high school track star Brooklyn Anderson turned a stumble into style Saturday in Eugene, winning the 100-meter hurdles state title in unforgettable fashion. With a comfortable lead heading into the final hurdle, Anderson clipped her back leg, sending her tumbling to the track just feet from the finish line. But instead of disaster, she somersaulted not once, but twice, and still managed to cross the line first, just ahead of the chasing pack.

The junior from Thurston crossed the line in 14.93 seconds, tumbling to victory and avoiding disqualification by staying in her lane. She edged out second place (15.15) and third place (15.25) to win the Class 5A state title.

"All I remember is resorting back to my gymnastics career and just somersaulting over that line," Anderson told reporters after the race, via The Oregonian.

Anderson, who hadn't run hurdles as a sophomore, also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and third in the long jump.

"I wasn't sure how far back everybody else was behind me, so I knew to just keep rolling, to keep going, because I really wanted to get first," Anderson said.