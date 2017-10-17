WATCH: Race car driver tased after road rage incident at Indiana speedway

Ever wonder what it would look like if you combined "Talladega Nights" and an episode of "Cops?" Well, boy oh boy, do we have the video clip for you.

A figure-8 race at Anderson Speedway in Indiana devolved into some wild shenanigans after one driver was spun out during the event. That driver was clearly not pleased and decided to exact some revenge by driving his car directly over the front of the No. 33 car that was responsible.

As you would imagine, the driver of the No. 33 car did not take too kindly to this act of vengeance, and he responded by getting out of his vehicle and ushering in the physical confrontation portion of the road rage incident. The driver forcefully removed his opponent from car and appeared to be out for blood as track employees looked on in disbelief.

The skirmish wasn't fully stopped until a police officer showed up to the party with a taser in tow. The driver of the No. 33 car got some voltage pumped into him and, from the looks of things, he did not enjoy that. I also assume he did not enjoy the handcuffs he was placed in soon after. Both drivers were ultimately detained by police.

It may seem kind of humorous to those of us at home, but the track's owner was quite irked by the actions that unfolded on his property.

"It is absolutely totally, dangerous," Anderson Speedway owner Rick Dawson said, via a local TV station. "It is a 3500 pound race car going after an individual. It's no different than a gun or a knife, or a bomb, as far as I'm concerned. It's going to have the same results if things don't go right."

These guys might want to lay off the Mountain Dew before the next race.