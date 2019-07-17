WATCH: Red Bull breaks the world record for fastest pit stop in Formula One history

Red Bull did not secure a podium appearance at the 2019 British Grand Prix over the weekend, but it wasn't for lack of effort on the part of the pit crew, which set a new world record at the Silverstone Circuit with the fastest pit stop in Formula One history.

Tasked with swapping all four tires on Pierre Gasly's RB15 during the race, the crew completed the job and had Gasly back on track in just 1.91 seconds. Yes, 1.91 seconds. It probably took you longer than that to read this sentence.

With "James Bond" star Daniel Craig observing track side, the Red Bull crew edged the previous record by 0.01 seconds, F1 announced, topping a mark set jointly by Red Bull and Williams. The best part? The crew members were already starting celebratory high-fives before Gasly fully left the stop.

Not only did the 1.91-second performance set a world record, but it catapulted Red Bull into a "commanding lead," F1 confirmed, in the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award standings, with 223 total points to Williams Racing's 173. The crew earned a maximum 25 points for its record tire change, and also claimed an additional 18 points for the second-fastest tire change of the event, a 1.96-second service of Max Verstappen's car. Somebody slow these guys down!

Ferrari is third in the Pit Stop Award standings, with 166 points, according to F1, with McLaren in fourth with 142 and Mercedes fifth with 89