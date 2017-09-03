WATCH: Richard Petty drives 1967 Plymouth Belvedere before NASCAR throwback race
Petty had to be black flagged off the track before the race started after staying out too long
When it comes to NASCAR racing, no one knows winning more than 'The King' Richard Petty. Petty's 200 wins are the most all-time in the sport by a country mile. David Pearson is second with 103 followed by Jeff Gordon's 93. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with 83 wins.
It's highly unlikely that anyone will ever surpass Petty in checkered flags. On Sunday, The King, now 80 years old, returned to the track to lead the field to green at Darlington for a race featuring a variety of throwback and tribute cars.
Petty revived his famous 1967 No. 43 Plymouth Belvedere, which won 10 consecutive races that year, for Sunday's race.
NASCAR seemingly had problems getting The King off the track, as he pulled into the pits after receiving a black flag just before the green flew to start the race. Another No. 43 remained on the track however as Aric Almirola started 15th in a car paying tribute to Petty's 200th career victory.
