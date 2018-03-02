Watch, stream National Collegiate Hockey Conference games: Schedule, matchups

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will have a big final week before the NCHC playoffs get underway next week. Four of the conference's major forces -- Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Denver and top-ranked St. Cloud State -- play this weekend to close out their regular season. It should be an interesting slate of hockey.

If you want to check out the action, you can do so with the help of SportsLive. Here's how:

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth vs. Nebraska-Omaha

When: Friday, March 2, 2018 - 7:07 PM



Friday, March 2, 2018 - 7:07 PM Where: Duluth, MN



Duluth, MN WATCH: Stream



No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. #13 North Dakota

When: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:07 PM



Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:07 PM Where: Grand Forks, ND



Grand Forks, ND Watch: Stream



No. 4 Denver vs. Miami (OH)

When: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:05 PM



Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:05 PM Where: Denver, CO



Denver, CO Watch: Stream



SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.