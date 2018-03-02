Watch, stream National Collegiate Hockey Conference games: Schedule, matchups
It's a big final week for some of college hockey's best teams
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will have a big final week before the NCHC playoffs get underway next week. Four of the conference's major forces -- Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Denver and top-ranked St. Cloud State -- play this weekend to close out their regular season. It should be an interesting slate of hockey.
If you want to check out the action, you can do so with the help of SportsLive. Here's how:
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth vs. Nebraska-Omaha
- When: Friday, March 2, 2018 - 7:07 PM
- Where: Duluth, MN
- WATCH: Stream
No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. #13 North Dakota
- When: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:07 PM
- Where: Grand Forks, ND
- Watch: Stream
No. 4 Denver vs. Miami (OH)
- When: Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:05 PM
- Where: Denver, CO
- Watch: Stream
SportsLive is an online streaming service offering subscribers the ability to watch and listen to over 6,200 live events and 11,000 on-demand videos from 60+ partner schools. It is the most comprehensive collegiate sports streaming service available and it covers more than 30 sports.
-
Pennzoil 400 DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NASCAR at Las Vegas preview
Martin Truex Jr. will be looking to defend his Las Vegas checkered flag and championship on...
-
Pennzoil 400 expert picks, predictions
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Pennzoil 400 picks
-
2018 Fountain of Youth Stakes odds, pick
SportsLine's Jody Demling had Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeder's...
-
Doping, controversy mars famous dog race
The decades-old mushing adventure is surrounded by controversy as the 2018 race draws near
-
2018 Pennzoil 400 odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Pennzoil 400 race 10,000 times and has some surprising picks