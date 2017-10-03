WATCH: SUV bounces off NASCAR show car in street ahead of Charlotte playoff race
NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski reacted to the moment on Twitter
NASCAR took to the streets of Charlotte at a Hall of Fame event ahead of the Round of 12 opener this weekend. While Austin Dillon's No. 3 was parked on the street, someone decided to pull the Toyota Camry show car out onto the main road and was met with a special surprise.
Hat tip to CBS affiliate WBTV News photographer Shaun Donithan as well as sports reporter Ashley Stroehlein for capturing the moment.
It didn't seem as though the pedestrian SUV sustained major damage but it definitely provided quite the scene. After all, "rubbing is racing" and drivers had some fun with it on Twitter afterwards.
There are plenty of Toyota's in the NASCAR Playoffs looking to avoid such contact this weekend. Former Charlotte winners Matt Kenseth and Martin Truex Jr. as well as last week's checkered-flag taker Kyle Busch are among those drivers looking to advance to the Round of 8 on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson has the most wins, eight, at the track of any of the other playoff contenders followed by Kevin Harvick with three.
