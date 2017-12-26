Watch Team USA at 2018 World Junior Championship: TV schedule, top NHL prospects

The 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Buffalo, N.Y., and will feature some of the best under-20 talent in the world, including plenty of NHL prospects.

As is the case every year, it's a great opportunity for hockey fans to get an early look at hockey's stars of tomorrow. From 2018 draft eligible studs to young prospects already drafted into NHL systems, the WJC is a great entry point for exposure to some young talent.

Here's how the preliminary grouping is set up this year:

Group A

Canada



United States



Denmark



Slovakia



Finland



Group B

Russia



Czech Republic



Sweden



Switzerland



Belarus



Here are a few of the most-hyped players heading into the tournament:

With the event taking place in Buffalo, both the United States and Canada will have favorable TV time slots.

Schedule, TV info

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Czech Republic vs. Russia (NHL Network, TSN)

Sweden vs. Belarus (TSN)

Finland vs. Canada, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)

United States vs. Denmark, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Belarus vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)

Canada vs. Slovakia, 7 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3/4)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)

Switzerland vs. Russia, 2 p.m. (TSN 3/5)

Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)

Slovakia vs. United States, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Russia vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN3)

United States vs. Canada, 3 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. (TSN5)

Slovakia vs. Finland, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)

Canada vs. Denmark, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)

Finland vs. United States, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)

Denmark vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. (TSN2)

Sweden vs. Russia, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)

Tuesday, Jan. 2

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (Relegation matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)

Thursday, Jan. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Relegation matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Semifinals matchup)

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (Semifinals matchup)

Friday, Jan. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Relegation game)

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Bronze medal game)