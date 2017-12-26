Watch Team USA at 2018 World Junior Championship: TV schedule, top NHL prospects
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy one of the best hockey events of the year
The 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in Buffalo, N.Y., and will feature some of the best under-20 talent in the world, including plenty of NHL prospects.
As is the case every year, it's a great opportunity for hockey fans to get an early look at hockey's stars of tomorrow. From 2018 draft eligible studs to young prospects already drafted into NHL systems, the WJC is a great entry point for exposure to some young talent.
Here's how the preliminary grouping is set up this year:
Group A
- Canada
- United States
- Denmark
- Slovakia
- Finland
Group B
- Russia
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Belarus
Here are a few of the most-hyped players heading into the tournament:
- Rasmus Dahlin, Sweden (projected top overall pick in 2018 NHL Draft)
- Andrei Svechnikov, Russia (top prospect for 2018 NHL Draft)
- Casey Middelstadt, United States (2017 Buffalo Sabres first-round pick)
- Robert Thomas, Canada (2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick)
- Timothy Liljegren, Sweden (2017 Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick)
- Eeli Tolvanen, Finland (2017 Nashville Predators first-round pick)
- Filip Zadina, Czech Republic (top prospect for 2018 NHL Draft)
- Miro Heiskanen, Finland (2017 Dallas Stars first-round pick)
- Quinn Hughes, United States (top prospect for 2018 NHL Draft)
- Victor Mete, Canada (2016 Montreal Canadiens third-round pick)
With the event taking place in Buffalo, both the United States and Canada will have favorable TV time slots.
Schedule, TV info
Tuesday, Dec. 26
- Czech Republic vs. Russia (NHL Network, TSN)
- Sweden vs. Belarus (TSN)
- Finland vs. Canada, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)
- United States vs. Denmark, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Belarus vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)
- Canada vs. Slovakia, 7 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3/4)
Thursday, Dec. 28
- Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)
- Switzerland vs. Russia, 2 p.m. (TSN 3/5)
- Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)
- Slovakia vs. United States, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)
Friday, Dec. 29
- Russia vs. Belarus, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN3)
- United States vs. Canada, 3 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
- Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4)
- Switzerland vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. (TSN5)
- Slovakia vs. Finland, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)
- Canada vs. Denmark, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/4/5)
Sunday, Dec. 31
- Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)
- Finland vs. United States, 4 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)
- Denmark vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. (TSN2)
- Sweden vs. Russia, 8 p.m. (NHL Network, TSN 1/3)
Tuesday, Jan. 2
- TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (Relegation matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (Quarterfinals matchup)
Thursday, Jan. 4
- TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Relegation matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Semifinals matchup)
- TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (Semifinals matchup)
Friday, Jan. 5
- TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. (Relegation game)
- TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. (Bronze medal game)
- TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (Gold medal game)
-
