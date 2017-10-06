WATCH: Terron Beckham, Odell's cousin, has an absolutely insane workout regimen
Terron Beckham incorporates flips in between different parts of his workout circuit
There are some bizarre workout regimens out there, but some stand above the rest.
Terron Beckham has a bizarre workout that includes circuits, but the things he does in between bits of the circuit are what make his workout interesting. Beckham will go from burpees to a flip to the bench to a flip, all for the sake of building different parts of his body throughout the workout.
Some people like to do circuits because they allow them to work out different parts of their body while also having a brief period of rest in between each one. Beckham, however, scoffs at rest periods.
Hilariously, he also happens to look like if his cousin Odell Beckham Jr. got huge, down to the hairstyle.
CrossFitters would love Beckham, since his workout is just weird enough that it seems out of CrossFit. It will be interesting to see more out of Beckham in the future.
