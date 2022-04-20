A Weatherford College pitcher could be expelled after he tackled a North Central Texas College base runner hard enough for his helmet to fly off on Wednesday. Weatherford College and Weatherford College Police are currently investigating the incident, which saw Coyotes sophomore Owen Woodward viciously take down NCTC's Josh Phillips as he rounded third base.

The incident occurred in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game between the Coyotes and Lions, two JUCO teams based near Dallas. Phillips smashed a go-ahead home run, and seconds later Woodward smashed him. Players from both teams then hurried onto the field to prevent any further injuries.

The umpire proceeded to suspend the game until further notice. Weatherford and NCTC were slated to play a double-header Wednesday and another Saturday. The status of those games has yet to be updated.

In a statement posted to Twitter hours after, Weatherford announced it is investigating the incident while adding Woodward "will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion."

Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said Woodward had "no previous incidents of any kind," but he didn't excuse his actions.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Lightfoot said. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Weatherford College Police is also investigating the incident and has already taken statements.

Heading into Wednesday's game, Woodward had a 3.10 ERA, 30 strikeouts and four saves over 20.1 innings pitched. This game, though, the Breckenridge, Texas native showed why he was a first-team All-District selection as an high school outside linebacker.