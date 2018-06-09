Watch the Belmont Stakes 2018: Date, time, TV channel, stream, horses, odds for Justify's Triple Crown run
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's race at Belmont Park
Justify will make its run at immortality on Saturday at Belmont Park as he attempts to become just the 13th horse to win the American Triple Crown. And you're not going to want to miss it. Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday afternoon's race, as well as the horse lineup and odds.
Justify took The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown with a Preakness win on May 19 Pimlico Race Course, which means that the 3-year-old that already broke the Apollo Curse at the Kentucky Derby has the opportunity to become only the 13th horse to win the most coveted achievement in American horse racing. The Belmont Stakes is the only race that stands between Justify and the Triple Crown, but things aren't going to get any easier at the longest race of the three.
Thirty-five horses -- excluding Justify -- have won the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Of those 35, only 12 have won The Run for the Carnations to complete the feat. American Pharoah was the most recent, winning it all in 2015. The most recent horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness and lose at Belmont Park was California Chrome in 2014. In fact, between American Pharoah's 2015 victory and Affirmed's Triple Crown in 1978, 13 horses took the first two races before losing the Belmont Stakes.
In spite of the difficulty, Justify has the aura of a winner. Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith couldn't be more confident in Justify as he tries to win one more race against a field of nine horses.
What to know about the Belmont Stakes
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 6:37 p.m. ET (subject to change)
- Location: Belmont Park -- Elmont, New York
- Track length: 1.5 miles
- Purse: $1.5 million
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Post positions/odds
|POST
|HORSE
|ODDS
1
Justify
4-5
2
Free Drop Billy
30-1
3
Bravazo
8-1
4
Hofburg
9-2
5
Restoring Hope
30-1
6
Gronkowski
12-1
7
Tenfold
12-1
8
Vino Rosso
8-1
9
Noble Indy
30-1
10
Blended Citizen
15-1
You can read up more on the post positions and what they mean here.
-
