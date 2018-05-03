Watch the Kentucky Derby: Race start time, horses, contenders, odds, TV channel, stream

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

The Kentucky Derby is just two days away, and with the post positions set for the 20 horses in the field, 2018 favorite Justify slotted with 3-1 odds and trainers standing up to the alleged century-old Apollo Curse, here's everything you need to get up to speed for Saturday's race..

The annual Grade I stakes competition, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place.

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.

How can I watch, stream the race?

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds

Post Horse Odds 1 Firenze Fire 50-1 2 Free Drop Billy 30-1 3 Promises Fulfilled 30-1 4 Flameaway 30-1 5 Audible 8-1 6 Good Magic 12-1 7 Justify 3-1 8 Lone Sailor 50-1 9 Hofburg 20-1 10 My Boy Jack 30-1 11 Bolt d'Oro 8-1 12 Enticed 30-1 13 Bravazo 50-1 14 Mendelssohn 5-1 15 Instilled Regard 50-1 16 Magnum Moon 6-1 17 Solomini 30-1 18 Vino Rosso 12-1 19 Noble Indy 30-1 20 Combatant 50-1



How should I bet?

SportsLine's Jody Demling had the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, early last year, and has nailed nine straight Derby-Oaks doubles. You can get his latest predictions here.