Watch the Kentucky Derby: Race start time, horses, contenders, odds, TV channel, stream

Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the first leg of the Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby is just two days away, and with the post positions set for the 20 horses in the field, 2018 favorite Justify slotted with 3-1 odds and trainers standing up to the alleged century-old Apollo Curse, here's everything you need to get up to speed for Saturday's race..

The annual Grade I stakes competition, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby? 

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which  is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place. 

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize. 

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it. 

How can I watch, stream the race? 

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds

PostHorseOdds

1

Firenze Fire

50-1

2

Free Drop Billy

30-1

3

Promises Fulfilled

30-1

4

Flameaway

30-1

5

Audible

8-1

6

Good Magic

12-1

7

Justify 

3-1

8

Lone Sailor

50-1

9

Hofburg

20-1

10

My Boy Jack

30-1

11

Bolt d'Oro

8-1

12

Enticed

30-1

13

Bravazo

50-1

14

Mendelssohn

5-1

15

Instilled Regard

50-1

16

Magnum Moon

6-1

17

Solomini

30-1

18

Vino Rosso

12-1

19

Noble Indy

30-1

20

Combatant

50-1


How should I bet?

