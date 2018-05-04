Watch the Kentucky Derby: Race start time, horses, odds, contenders, stream, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for Saturday's big race

Get your fancy Derby hat ready, because the Kentucky Derby is just over 24 hours away. People are lighting up social media with discussion of the horses and their post positions, Justify's crew is preparing to overtake a 135-year-old curse as the race's favorite, and $2 million is at stake from Churchill Downs.

The annual Grade I stakes competition, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby? 

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which  is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place. 

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize. 

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it. 

How can I watch, stream the race? 

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds

Odds via Bovada

Post

Horse

Odds

1

Firenze Fire

66-1

2

Free Drop Billy

35-1

3

Promises Fulfilled

50-1

4

Flameaway

45-1

5

Audible

13-2

6

Good Magic

8-1

7

Justify 

7-2

8

Lone Sailor

50-1

9

Hofburg

15-1

10

My Boy Jack

18-1

11

Bolt d'Oro

17-2

12

Enticed

25-1

13

Bravazo

60-1

14

Mendelssohn

7-2

15

Instilled Regard

60-1

16

Magnum Moon

15-2

17

Solomini

22-1

18

Vino Rosso

12-1

19

Noble Indy

30-1

20

Combatant

66-1


How should I bet?

