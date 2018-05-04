Watch the Kentucky Derby: Race start time, horses, odds, contenders, TV channel, stream
Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for Saturday's big race
Get your fancy Derby hat ready, because the Kentucky Derby is just over 24 hours away. People are lighting up social media with discussion of the horses and their post positions, Justify's crew is preparing to overtake a 135-year-old curse as the race's favorite, and $2 million is at stake from Churchill Downs.
The annual Grade I stakes competition, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.
But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place.
What's the prize?
There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.
What time does the race start?
The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.
How can I watch, stream the race?
When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
|Post
|Horse
|Odds
1
Firenze Fire
50-1
2
Free Drop Billy
30-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
30-1
4
Flameaway
30-1
5
Audible
8-1
6
Good Magic
12-1
7
Justify
3-1
8
Lone Sailor
50-1
9
Hofburg
20-1
10
My Boy Jack
30-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
8-1
12
Enticed
30-1
13
Bravazo
50-1
14
Mendelssohn
5-1
15
Instilled Regard
50-1
16
Magnum Moon
6-1
17
Solomini
30-1
18
Vino Rosso
12-1
19
Noble Indy
30-1
20
Combatant
50-1
How should I bet?
