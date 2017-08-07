WATCH: The last event of the women's CrossFit Games final came down to kettlebells at the wire

Kara Webb ultimately came up just short in the video below, but it certainly wasn't for lack of effort. In the final event of the Crossfit Games, Webb overtook Toomey in the kettlebell lunge to win the event. Toomey, who was ahead by six points in the standings, however, edged Webb out in the overall standings. Toomey looked resigned to a second-place finish after the race, and when she was declared the winner she was overcome with emotion.

The @CrossFitGames​ brought us one of the most exciting finishes you can imagine. pic.twitter.com/HzfUktdp7g — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 7, 2017

It's Toomey's first Fittest Woman in the World title. She had finished in second place twice in the past, so her reaction was a long time coming. Webb immediately embraced Toomey after the win was announced. Toomey and Webb were the only statistical competitors for first place in the event, which made the victory all the more intense. Both competitors crossed the finish line looking exhausted, with Toomey diving forward. It may have even been the dive that preserved her victory.

It was a Herculean effort from both competitors, and the margin couldn't have been narrower. It's likely hard for Webb to be too upset with her competition, as defeat really doesn't get any closer than that.