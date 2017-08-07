WATCH: The last event of the women's CrossFit Games final came down to kettlebells at the wire
If you didn't watch the CrossFit Games, you missed out on a wild women's ending
Kara Webb ultimately came up just short in the video below, but it certainly wasn't for lack of effort. In the final event of the Crossfit Games, Webb overtook Toomey in the kettlebell lunge to win the event. Toomey, who was ahead by six points in the standings, however, edged Webb out in the overall standings. Toomey looked resigned to a second-place finish after the race, and when she was declared the winner she was overcome with emotion.
It's Toomey's first Fittest Woman in the World title. She had finished in second place twice in the past, so her reaction was a long time coming. Webb immediately embraced Toomey after the win was announced. Toomey and Webb were the only statistical competitors for first place in the event, which made the victory all the more intense. Both competitors crossed the finish line looking exhausted, with Toomey diving forward. It may have even been the dive that preserved her victory.
It was a Herculean effort from both competitors, and the margin couldn't have been narrower. It's likely hard for Webb to be too upset with her competition, as defeat really doesn't get any closer than that.
-
Gatlin upset by boos after beating Bolt
Fans in London weren't exactly excited to see Gatlin, twice banned for failing drug tests,...
-
Kahne out at Hendrick Motorsports
Kahne spent the past six years driving Rick Hendrick's No. 5 Chevrolet
-
2017 CrossFit Games: Fraser, Toomer win
Mat Fraser dominates the men's field; Tia-Clair Toomey hangs on to win by two points
-
Busch goes off on Twitter after race
Rowdy got rowdy on social media after his seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen on Sunday.
-
Truex Jr. wins at Watkins Glen
Truex Jr. now has 34 playoff points to go along with his four wins
-
How to watch NASCAR at The Glen
Kevin Harvick will look to be the first driver to sweep road courses since Kyle Busch did it...
Add a Comment