WATCH: The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' sets new deadlift world record
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is an absolute beast of a man
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson may spend a lot of his time being undead, but that doesn't stop him from living up to his on-screen legend as The Mountain from "Game of Thrones" in his everyday life. Björnsson showcased his ridiculous strength by setting a deadlift world record of 1,041 pounds over the weekend, solidifying his already solid reputation as a monster of a man.
Björnsson won the 2018 Arnold Strongman Competition, despite some seriously stiff competition that involved a guy bleeding from his face from strain. Björnsson didn't pop any vessels, but it wasn't without struggle.
This man is a beast.
Like Tywin Lannister said to his son Tyrion on The Mountain: "No other knight in the realm inspires such terror in our enemies." With this it's easy to understand why.
Björnsson's Instagram is a haven for weightlifting fans, it consumes his life. His role on the show these days is hardly physically demanding -- he mostly lurks and looks intimidating, but he's really good at it. He's also a bit of a teddy bear outside of the armor.
It's another world record to add to his collection. He also holds the world record for the 20 meter fridge carry (he went 20 meters carrying two fridges in the shortest time), and he holds the record for the keg toss.
Björnsson had been planning this. He told Men's Health that he wanted to break the previous record of 1,031, and he done-did it. Now all that's left to do is defeat the White Walker Army.
"Game of Thrones" returns in 2019, where Björnsson's character will have his final appearances. However, something tells me that he has plans after the show is over.
-
Triathlete attacked with a chainsaw
Three unidentified attackers tried cutting off Mhlengi Gwala's legs alongside a Durban roa...
-
NASCAR announces Hall of Fame nominees
Gordon won four championships and 93 races in the NASCAR Cup Series during his career
-
Team Sky comes under scrutiny in report
According to the report, the racing superpower 'crossed an ethical line'
-
Serena's stirring feminism ad for Nike
The stirring ad for International Women's Day sends this message: 'There's no wrong way to...
-
Harvick wins NASCAR Las Vegas race
Harvick goes back to back at Las Vegas after winning at Atlanta last week
-
2018 Pennzoil 400 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Pennzoil 400 race 10,000 times and has some surprising picks