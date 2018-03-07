WATCH: The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' sets new deadlift world record

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson may spend a lot of his time being undead, but that doesn't stop him from living up to his on-screen legend as The Mountain from "Game of Thrones" in his everyday life. Björnsson showcased his ridiculous strength by setting a deadlift world record of 1,041 pounds over the weekend, solidifying his already solid reputation as a monster of a man.

Björnsson won the 2018 Arnold Strongman Competition, despite some seriously stiff competition that involved a guy bleeding from his face from strain. Björnsson didn't pop any vessels, but it wasn't without struggle.

This man is a beast.

Like Tywin Lannister said to his son Tyrion on The Mountain: "No other knight in the realm inspires such terror in our enemies." With this it's easy to understand why.

Björnsson's Instagram is a haven for weightlifting fans, it consumes his life. His role on the show these days is hardly physically demanding -- he mostly lurks and looks intimidating, but he's really good at it. He's also a bit of a teddy bear outside of the armor.

It's another world record to add to his collection. He also holds the world record for the 20 meter fridge carry (he went 20 meters carrying two fridges in the shortest time), and he holds the record for the keg toss.

Björnsson had been planning this. He told Men's Health that he wanted to break the previous record of 1,031, and he done-did it. Now all that's left to do is defeat the White Walker Army.

"Game of Thrones" returns in 2019, where Björnsson's character will have his final appearances. However, something tells me that he has plans after the show is over.