Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk has returned to the halfpipe a full year after suffering a broken leg. On Thursday, Hawk posted a video of himself successfully landing a bluntside grind.

In the video, Hawk can be seen attempting to land the trick on several occasions before finally finding success.

Hawk's successful attempt comes nearly one year to the day in which Hawk suffered a broken femur. On March 7, 2022, Hawk announced that his broken leg required "plenty of hardware" to repair and his impending recovery would "probably be the biggest test" of his entire skateboarding career.

According to TMZ Sports, Hawk suffered the injury while skateboarding, but details of the specifics were never revealed.

Fans were able to see Hawk embark on the recovery process as he posted a photo of himself with a cane alongside WWE legend The Undertaker back in December.

"To those seeing pics of me using a cane and assuming it is a permanent situation: I had my femur surgically realigned 2 weeks ago in order to get back to what I love doing at a high level," Hawk tweeted on Dec. 16. "And I'm taking it slow this time around. See you on the other side."

Hawk has been retired from professional skateboarding since 2003, but participated in the Vert Best Trick event at the 2021 X Games. The skateboarding legend ended up finishing in fourth place in the nine-person event.

The 53-year old was the first skateboarder in history to successfully land a 900 at a competition when he achieved the feat at the 1999 X Games.