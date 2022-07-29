A huge crash during Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes on Thursday resulted in one of the race's riders needing to be hospitalized. With about 31 miles remaining in Thursday's stage of the race, there was a huge crush on a stretch of road between Bar-le-Luc and Saint-die-des-Vosges in northeastern France.

That two-person collision eventually led to 30 riders falling off their bicycles.

Stage 5 was delayed for several minutes due to the incident. Many riders suffered minor bumps and bruises, including SD Worx' Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Italy's Marta Bastianelli. Van den Broek-Blaak was forced to have her right arm bandaged up by the Tour de France medical staff.

The biggest injury was Movistar's Emma Norsgaard, who was forced to withdraw from the stage due to her injuries. Her team announced on Instagram that she "hit her head, neck and left shoulder into a pile-up and had to be transferred to a hospital in Épinal."

On Friday, Movistar announced that the Danish cyclist was undergoing scans for her injuries, but hadn't been diagnosed with any fractures. She'll "remain under medical observation and rest for 24 hours, to monitor any after-effects from the incident."

When riders eventually began racing again, Team DSM's Lorena Wiebes came away victorious. The Dutch cyclist won the longest stage in modern history of women's World Tour racing, which is approximately 109 miles (175.6 kilometers).