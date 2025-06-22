Coastal Carolina lost not one, but two coaches before the end of the first inning of Game 2 of the Men's College World Series. Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning after Schnall took exception with the calls from home plate umpire Angel Campos.

In addition, Schnall received a two-game suspension for "prolonged arguing." That means Schnall would miss a hypothetical Game 3 on Monday if the Chanticleers win Sunday.

Campos initially gave Schnall a warning for arguing balls and strikes. Schnall then left the dugout, which led to his ejection, and did not leave the field. During Schnall's ensuing disagreement with the crew, Schilling was tossed for making "comments." Schilling received an automatic one-game suspension for the ejection, which means he would also miss Game 3.

"In the bottom of the first inning, Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected from the game for continued arguing about balls and strikes after being warned initially by the umpire crew," the NCAA said in a statement. "NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued. After a warning, any player or coach who continues to argue balls, strikes, half swings or hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game."

Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Oxendine is now the acting coach for Coastal Carolina. Director of player development and recruiting Tyler Shewmaker moved over to first base.

It didn't take long for Coastal Carolina's players to shake the whole incident off. After an efficient top of the second inning from pitcher Jacob Morrison, the Chanticleers -- who were unable to plate a run in Saturday's Game 1 -- broke the scoring seal with a solo home run courtesy of seven-hole hitter Dean Mihos.