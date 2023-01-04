Anyone who has ever played a game of Cricket at the local watering hole is familiar with the high of hitting a few perfect throws in a row. How about nine straight perfect throws in front of an ear-splitting crowd?

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday when Michael Van Gerwen and Michael Smith faced off in the Cazoo World Darts Championship. Just after Van Gerwen missed a double-12 to hit a nine-darter, Smith stepped up and finished off his leg with a double-12 to complete the nine-darter.

In what some are already calling the greatest leg in darts history, Smith became just the second player to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

For those who may be more familiar with Cricket at the bar than professional darts. A leg of darts is one game in a match, and a nine-darter is a reference to the minimum number of throws necessary to hit the target number, which in this case was 501, while also hitting a double-scoring area on their last throw.

Smith would go on to win the championship and claim his spot as the No. 1 player in the sport.