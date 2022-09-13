The West Coast Conference has released a statement regarding the Aug. 26 volleyball match in which a Duke player said she heard racial slurs coming from the student section during a Blue Devils' road game at BYU. The conference said their office worked closely with the school to examine all the information and that they believe BYU acted appropriately during the match and conducted "a transparent and thorough investigation."

This came less than a week after the BYU athletics department released its own statement. On Sept. 9, BYU said they had completed the investigation and did not find any evidence that anything inappropriate was shouted, but that they will continue to welcome any new evidence. The WCC was careful to explain what finding no evidence means for both parties.

"BYU's inability to locate perpetrator(s) does not mean the remarks were not said and does not mean BYU did not put the appropriate recourses, time, and effort into their investigation," read the statement.

Duke's volleyball team was playing at BYU on Aug. 26 when, according to Duke starter Rachel Richardson, she and other African American teammates "were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match." Richardson said this began during the second set, and that she immediately let officials and BYU coaching staff know about what was going on. Duke eventually identified an individual who was removed from the arena.

After completing the investigation and not finding any evidence against him, BYU lifted the ban on the fan who had been originally identified as having uttered racial slurs during the match. According to the school's statement, BYU reviewed all available video and audio recordings, and reached out to more than 50 individuals who attended the event -- including Duke personnel and student-athletes.

"There will be some who assume we are being selective in our review," BYU said. "To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it."

The Duke athletic department released a statement the same day. Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King said she does not question that the player's allegations were true.

"The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity," read the statement. "We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias."

BYU, has already suffered consequences of the alleged incident. According to BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, volleyball head coach Heather Olmstead has been receiving personal attacks and death threats. Even some outside of the volleyball program have been affected. South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley cancelled her team's scheduled home-and-home series with the Cougars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Staley released a new statement on Friday saying that she has not changed her opinion despite the findings of BYU's investigation.

"I continue to stand by my position," read Staley's statement. "After my personal research, I made a decision for the well-being of my team. I regret that my university, my athletics director Ray Tanner and others got drawn into the criticism of a choice that I made."