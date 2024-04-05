CBS Sports is set to debut a brand-new podcast called "We Need to Talk Now," which will higlight women's sports. The podcast is hosted by CBS Sports personalities Ashley Nicole Moss and Alicia Jay.

"We Need to Talk Now" will begin Sunday, April 7 with the inaugural episode dissecting the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball national title game.

"We Need to Talk Now" will be a part of CBS Sports' multi-platform brand called "We Need to Talk." The brand produced the first-ever all-women sports studio show and will celebrate its 10th anniversary in September.

Moss and Jay will discuss the top news in the women's sports world, also detailing how women athletes are being impacted. "We Need to Talk Now" will have analysis from the women's sports world, as well as breaking news episodes and various special guests pertaining to the day's topics.

"We Need to Talk Now" will be released on a weekly basis and can be streamed on YouTube. In addition, fans will be able to listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other podcast platforms.

How to stream "We Need to Talk Now"

Debut date: Sunday, April 7

Stream: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts