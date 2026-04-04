A spot in the 2026 Crown tournament title game is on the line when the West Virginia Mountaineers battle the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. West Virginia beat Stanford 82-77 after rallying from eight points down with less than three minutes remaining, while Creighton cruised to an 82-69 victory over Rutgers. The Mountaineers (19-14), who tied for seventh in the Big 12 with four other teams, have won three of their last four games. The Bluejays (16-17), who tied for fifth in the Big East at 9-11, have only won two of their last six games.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Creighton odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Creighton vs. West Virginia picks, check out the West Virginia vs. Creighton predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 Final Four on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated West Virginia vs. Creighton 10,000 times and just revealed its Crown tournament picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and college basketball lines for Creighton vs. WVU:

West Virginia vs. Creighton spread: WVU -1.5 West Virginia vs. Creighton over/under: 134.5 points West Virginia vs. Creighton money line: WVU -114, Creighton -105 West Virginia vs. Creighton picks: See picks at SportsLine West Virginia vs. Creighton TV: FOX

Top West Virginia vs. Creighton predictions

After 10,000 simulations of West Virginia vs. Creighton, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (134.5 points). The Over hit in West Virginia's last game in the Crown tournament.

The model projects the Mountaineers to have four players who will score 11.1 or more points, led by Honor Huff, who is projected to score 18.1 points. The Bluejays are expected to be led in scoring by Josh Dix, who is projected to score 14.2 points, one of four Creighton players to score 10 or more points. The Over clears in 69% of simulations. You can get the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make West Virginia vs. Creighton picks

Now, the model simulated every possession of West Virginia vs. Creighton 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins West Virginia vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Creighton spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.