What the Giants' and Panthers' new coaches need to do to fix the struggling franchises

1. Giants, Panthers hire new coaches

Tuesday was a pretty wild one for NFL coaching news, and things didn't exactly go as expected -- especially if you're a New York Giants fan.

After tons of speculation about the Giants bringing in Baylor's Matt Rhule as their next coach, New York didn't even get him in their building for an interview. That's because Rhule accepted a huge seven-year, $60 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, an offer that he gave the Giants a chance to match. They declined and quickly gave the job to Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge instead.

If your first reaction to that news is "who is Joe Judge?" you're not alone. I'm from Boston, and even I don't think I had heard that name before, and plenty of people on the internet hadn't either. Luckily, we've got a guide for that.

2. All eyes on Cleveland

So, where does all yesterday's coaching craziness leave the Browns? It's a fair question considering they're now the only NFL team with a head coaching vacancy to fill, so who's gonna land the job in Cleveland? We've got our eyes on seven prime candidates and ranked them in order of best fit -- here's the top three:

Kevin Stefanski, Vikings offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

But it's important to remember that this is the Cleveland Browns we're talking about, so they could easily hire a guy you saw urinating in the subway this morning.

3. Madness doesn't wait for March

This has been somewhat of a circus year for college basketball and maybe you're finding it hard to keep track of all the twists and turns. That's what I'm here for.

After starting the year 9-0, Ohio State is in a free fall. No. 12 Maryland put on a defensive showcase to hand No. 11 OSU their third straight loss Tuesday night.

is in a free fall. No. 12 put on a defensive showcase to hand No. 11 OSU their third straight loss Tuesday night. Rutgers delivered an 11-point upset win over No. 20 Penn State , while Boston College beat No. 18 Virginia .

delivered an 11-point upset win over No. 20 , while beat No. 18 . There's been no shortage of surprises this year, both of the good and bad variety. Our guy Kyle Boone has gone ahead and covered them both, ranking the most pleasant surprises as well as the biggest disappointments in college basketball so far this season.

Personally, I'm all too excited to find out which team is going to destroy whatever happiness I have left in my life come tournament season.

4. Are the Lightning back?

Perhaps you may not know this about me, but I'm a big hockey guy. (Well, not big in the literal sense, but big in spirit). I handle the weekly NHL Power Rankings for CBS Sports and yesterday's edition highlighted the resurgence of a three-headed monster in the Atlantic division.

The Bruins , Maple Leafs and Lightning all find themselves in the top ten for the first time this season, though only one has a spot in the top five -- and it might not be who you'd expect.

, and all find themselves in the top ten for the first time this season, though only one has a spot in the top five -- and it might not be who you'd expect. Boston and Tampa Bay both came up with big wins on Tuesday night, with the Bolts pounding Vancouver and the Bruins smacking Nashville .

both came up with big wins on Tuesday night, with the Bolts pounding and the Bruins smacking . Speaking of the Predators, they quickly hired John Hynes to replace Peter Laviolette behind the bench. What are their chances of a drastic second-half turnaround after a rough first half?

I also have a weekly NHL column called "Please Like My Sport" that runs every Wednesday, FYI.

In case you're still a little groggy, today is, in fact, Wednesday.

5. Wildfires may affect Open

As you probably already know, Australia is currently facing significant devastation as a result of bushfires that have continued to spread through the country. The first Grand Slam event of the 2020 tennis season is set to get underway with the Australian Open later this month, but the fires could end up affecting the tournament. Organizers announced Tuesday that the Open will likely carry on as scheduled, but there's a possibility matches could be played indoors if the smoke gets too bad around the venues.

📺 What to watch tonight

🏀 Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET | DAL -3, TV: ESPN

Luka Doncic's Mavs can pull within a game of Denver in the standings with a W. The Nuggets are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight meetings with the Mavs, while Dallas is 2-5-1.

🏀 Heat vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET | IND -1.5

Two of the Eastern Conference's top teams look to reignite a rivalry in Indy. The Pacers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games vs. the Heat, dating back to 2017-18 season. They are also 15-4 at home this season while Miami is 9-9 on the road.

🏒 Capitals vs. Flyers, 7:30 p.m. ET | PHI +111, TV: NBCSN

The Flyers will try to halt a four-game skid as they go up against the league's top team.

A significant Big 12 showdown between two impressive teams thus far. It's the first meeting between the schools since Iowa State defeated Kansas, 78-66, in the 2019 Big 12 championship game. The teams have split the past 10 meetings with Iowa State winning two of three in the 2018-19 season.

Top scores from last night

Carmelo Anthony hit the game-winner for Portland in the final seconds.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a game-high 20 points to hand OSU its third straight loss.

Tampa scored six times in the second period and extended their win streak to eight straight games.

Artemi Panarin had three points and rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin got the win in his NHL debut.