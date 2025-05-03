The Run for the Roses is here. Nineteen of the top racehorses and jockeys have arrived in Louisville, Kentucky with the hopes of winning the sport's biggest crown -- the Kentucky Derby. The pageantry will be on full display with the outlandish outfits and hats around Churchill Downs on Saturday and plenty of mint juleps flowing.

The favorite to take the 151st title is Journalism at 7/2. The horse, trained by Michael McCarthy and jockeyed by Umberto Rispoli, has won four of the five races in its career. Journalism won the Santa Anita Derby in April as well as the San Felipe Stakes in March.

Journalism is followed by Sandman (9/2) and Sovereignty (9-1) as the biggest favorites.

If you are looking for an underdog to follow this year, Neoequos (47-1) and Owen Almighty (39-1) are the biggest longshots. Those two don't compare, however, with some of the biggest longshots to win all time. Look no further than 2022 when Rich Strike (80-1) took home the roses after being a late addition to the field. Plus, horses like Mine That Bird (50-1) in 2009 and Giacomo (50-1) in 2005 have also come up big on the grandest stage of them all. Whoever wins on Saturday, all attention will soon turn to Baltimore, Maryland and Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes and the second leg of the fabled Triple Crown.

Below is all the information you need to know about the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 3

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

No. 1 post: 1 Citizen Bull (14-1)

No. 2 post: 2 Neoequos (47-1)

No. 3 post: 3 Final Gambit (15-1)

No. 4 post: 5 American Promise (12-1)

No. 5 post: 6 Admire Daytona (37-1)

No. 6 post: 7 Luxor Cafe (12-1)

No. 7 post: 8 Journalism (7/2)

No. 8 post: 9 Burnham Square (16-1)

No. 9 post: 11 Flying Mohawk (33-1)

No. 10 post: 12 East Avenue (32-1)

No. 11 post: 13 Publisher (28-1)

No. 12 post: 14 Tiztastic (18-1)

No. 13 post: 15 Render Judgment (12-1)

No. 14 post: 16 Coal Battle (27-1)

No. 15 post: 17 Sandman (9/2)

No. 16 post: 18 Sovereignty (9-1)

No. 17 post: 19 Chunk of Gold (29-1)

No. 18 post: 20 Owen Almighty (39-1)

No. 19 post: 21 Baeza (22-1)