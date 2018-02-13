When are the 2018 CrossFit Games: Dates, TV, schedule, how to register for The Open

The 2018 CrossFit Games kick off on Feb. 22 with the Open, followed by Regionals on May 18. CrossFit

If you were all over CBS Sports Network's eight-hour New Year's Day marathon of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, if you get juiced up watching the annual "Fittest on Earth" competition live, or if you're interested in conquering the Games yourself, then we've got good news for you.

The 2018 CrossFit Games are right around the corner, and they're available to everyone, from those who want to put their skills to the test to those who'd rather soak up the action from home.

We've got everything you need to know right here:

What are the CrossFit Games?

Even you loyal fans might want a refresher: The CrossFit Games are three stages of fitness competitions that run from February into August at various locations. Called "one of the fastest growing sports in America" by Forbes, the Games utilize everything from high-intensity workouts to big-scale challenges, like an ocean swim, to "test, not train, fitness" and identify the "Fittest on Earth."

The CrossFit Games run from February into the summer as they test the "Fittest on Earth." CrossFit

The Open, the first stage, is a "five-week, five-workout competition is held in the winter in CrossFit affiliates and garage gyms around the world." The participants with the best scores from each of 18 global regions move on to Regionals, which includes three days of live workouts. From there, the field is whittled down to 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 "masters," who compete for championships at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

When are the 2018 CrossFit Games?

This year's competition starts with the Open on Feb. 22, with CrossFit releasing new workouts online every Thursday until March 26. After the Open, the Regionals stage begins on May 18 and goes until June 3. The final stage, the CrossFit Games, will be held on Aug. 1-5.

A separate Team Series of the 2018 Games will also be hosted in September.

Can I compete in the CrossFit Games?

Yes! "Fittest on Earth" isn't an easy title to earn, but if you want to give the Games a whirl, you sure can.

As long as you're 14 years old, you're eligible to sign up for at least the first stage of the season, the Open, where you'll be required to complete and record results from workouts that CrossFit provides online.

Do it for fun, your affiliate family, fitness or to reach Regionals and fight for a chance to make it to the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

How do I register?

CrossFit has made the registration process pretty simple: All you need to do is create an account on their website, identify where you will be working out and sign up for an Open spot with a $20 registration.

Go to Games.CrossFit.com and click "register" to get started, or check out Games-Support.CrossFit.com for step-by-step instructions.

If you're still thinking about signing up, you'll have to make a decision soon, though, because the Open begins on Feb. 22.

Where can I find more info on the CrossFit Games?

Either keep it locked here, on CBSSports.com, or swing by the official CrossFit Games website.

Everything from demo exercises, sample Games courses, CrossFit gym maps and scheduling details are available there.