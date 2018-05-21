When are the Belmont Stakes? Justify goes for the Triple Crown after winning Preakness
What to know about the The Run for the Carnations
Justify took The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown with a Preakness win on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Which means that the 3-year-old that already broke the Apollo Curse at the Kentucky Derby has the opportunity to become only the 13th horse to win the most coveted achievement in American horse racing. The Belmont Stakes is the only race that stands between Justify and the Triple Crown, but things aren't going to get any easier at the longest race of the three.
Thirty-five horses -- excluding Justify -- have won the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Of those 35, only 12 have won The Run for the Carnations to complete the feat. American Pharoah was one of the few, winning it all in 2015. The most recent horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness and lose at Belmont Park was California Chrome in 2014. In fact, between American Pharoah's 2015 victory and Affirmed's Triple Crown in 1978, 13 horses took the first two races before losing the Belmont Stakes.
In spite of the difficulty, Justify has the aura of a winner. Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith couldn't be more confident in Justify as he tries to win one more race.
What to know about the Belmont Stakes
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 6:37 p.m. ET (subject to change)
- Location: Belmont Park -- Elmont, New York
- Track length: 1.5 miles
- Purse: $1.5 million
