When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby? Post time, race start, odds, predictions, TV channel, stream

The Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. The annual Grade I stakes race, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place.

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.

How can I watch, stream the race?

TV: NBC

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds, via SportsLine, as of April 23

Justify (9-5)

Magnum Moon (4-1)

Bolt d'Oro (5-1)

Mendelssohn (11-2)

Good Magic (7-1)

Audible (9-1)

Vino Rosso (12-1)

Enticed (18-1)

Noble Indy (18-1)

My Boy Jack (20-1)

Solomini (20-1)

Lone Sailor (25-1)

Flameaway (30-1)

Hofburg (35-1)

Promises Fulfilled (35-1)

Combatant (50-1)

Bravazo (50-1)

Free Drop Billy (50-1)

Gronkowski (50-1)

Firenze Fire (60-1)

How should I bet?

