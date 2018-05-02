When is the Kentucky Derby? Race start time, horses, odds, contenders, TV channel, stream
Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the first leg of the Triple Crown
Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!
It's officially Kentucky Derby week, and with the post positions set, 2018 favorite Justify slotted with 3-1 odds and trainers standing up to the alleged century-old Apollo Curse, it's almost time for the actual race to get underway.
The annual Grade I stakes competition, the "Run for the Roses," has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.
But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, which is a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), takes place.
What's the prize?
There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.
What time does the race start?
The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.
How can I watch, stream the race?
When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
Post
Horse
Odds
1
Firenze Fire
50-1
2
Free Drop Billy
30-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
30-1
4
Flameaway
30-1
5
Audible
8-1
6
Good Magic
12-1
7
Justify
3-1
8
Lone Sailor
50-1
9
Hofburg
20-1
10
My Boy Jack
30-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
8-1
12
Enticed
30-1
13
Bravazo
50-1
14
Mendelssohn
5-1
15
Instilled Regard
50-1
16
Magnum Moon
6-1
17
Solomini
30-1
18
Vino Rosso
12-1
19
Noble Indy
30-1
20
Combatant
50-1
How should I bet?
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, early last year, and has nailed nine straight Derby-Oaks doubles. You can get his latest predictions here.
-
Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, posts
Here's all the info you need to know from Tuesday’s draw for post positions and odds
-
2018 Kentucky Oaks odds, expert picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, predictions
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, early last...
-
Martial Arts Master Jhoon Rhee dies
Rhee's list of clients included Muhammad Ali, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon B. Johnson
-
Kentucky Derby history, previous winners
How did the Kentucky Derby come to be? How much does the winner take home? We've got it all...
-
Kentucky Derby: Ticket prices rising
Reserved seating is a different story, according to Vivid Seats, as those prices are actually...