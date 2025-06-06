The third and final race of the 2025 Triple Crown season arrives on Saturday as the 157th Belmont Stakes returns to Saratoga Race Course for the second straight year amid renovations at Belmont Park.

While there is not a potential Triple Crown winner in the eight-horse field at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, both winners from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes will go head-to-head on the 1-and-1/4 mile distance. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) skipped the Preakness Stakes but is back in the field in upstate New York, while Journalism (8-5) has been the pre-race favorite at all three Triple Crown events, winning in Baltimore and finishing second to Sovereignty in Louisville.

Those two horses are the strong favorites at the Belmont, with Baeza (4-1) third on the odds sheet after finishing third in the Kentucky Derby and, like Sovereignty, skipping the Preakness. If Sovereignty or Journalism can win the Belmont Stakes, they can become the first horse since 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify to win two Triple Crown races in one year.

The 157th running of the Belmont Stakes will have a 7:04 p.m. ET post time.

Where to watch Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 7 | Time: 7:04 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Belmont stakes post positions, odds