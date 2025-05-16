The 150th Preakness Stakes will run this weekend at Pimlico Race Course. Nine horses are vying for their spot in the winner's circle, but there will be one notable absence.

When the horses take their positions at the starting gate on Saturday evening, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't be among them. That's because trainer Bill Mott announced the horse wouldn't run the Preakness on such a short turnaround following its win at Churchill Downs.

Without Sovereignty in the mix, that opens the door for another horse to capture a Triple Crown win. Coming off a second-place Kentucky Derby finish, Journalism is the favorite at Pimlico with 8/5 odds. Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9/2) and Clever Again (5-1) are also among the favorites at Pimlico this weekend.

Four of the nine horses in this year's Preakness field -- including Journalism, Sandman and Clever Again -- ran the Kentucky Derby. The other one was American Promise, which will try for a better showing following a 16th-place finish at Churchill Downs.

Last year, Seize the Grey won the 149th Preakness Stakes with a time of 1:56.82. We'll see if any of the horses in this year's field can get it done with a faster time on what is expected to be a warm and sunny day in Baltimore.

With a post time of 7:01 p.m. ET, here is how you can follow along with full coverage of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Where to watch 150th Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 17 | Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Preakness Stakes post positions, odds

1. Goal Oriented (6-1)

2. Journalism (8/5)

3. American Promise (15-1)

4. Heart of Honor (12-1)

5. Pay Billy (20-1)

6. River Thames (9/2)

7 Sandman (4-1)

8. Clever Again (5-1)

9. Gosger (20-1)