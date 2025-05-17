The 150th Preakness Stakes will run this weekend at Pimlico Race Course. Nine horses are vying for their spot in the winner's circle, but there will be one notable absence.

When the horses take their positions at the starting gate on Saturday evening, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't be among them. That's because trainer Bill Mott announced the horse wouldn't run the Preakness on such a short turnaround following its win at Churchill Downs.

That means this will be the seventh straight year without a Triple Crown winner after Justify did it in 2018 and American Pharoah broke the drought originally in 2015.

Without Sovereignty in the mix, that opens the door for another horse to capture a Triple Crown win. Coming off a second-place Kentucky Derby finish, Journalism is the favorite at Pimlico with 8/5 odds. Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9/2) and Clever Again (5-1) are also among the favorites at Pimlico this weekend.

Journalism has a strong pedigree behind him on Saturday with trainer Bob Baffert, who has won a record eight Preakness Stakes. He last won in 2023 with National Treasure. Baffert also trained both Justify and American Pharoah en route to their Triple Crown wins.

"Journalism is the horse to beat," Baffert said on Friday. "He's a really good horse, could've easily won the [Kentucky Derby] and being going for the Triple Crown. Would have loved to have seen Sovereignty here, the Derby winner, but a lot of trainers nowadays want to give horses extra time. I don't blame them for that but I think the Triple Crown is still very important. It means so much and it's so difficult."

Four of the nine horses in this year's Preakness field -- including Journalism, Sandman and Clever Again -- ran the Kentucky Derby. The other one was American Promise, which will try for a better showing following a 16th-place finish at Churchill Downs.

With a post time of 7:01 p.m. ET, here is how you can follow along with full coverage of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Where to watch 150th Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 17 | Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Preakness Stakes post positions, odds

1. Goal Oriented (6-1)

2. Journalism (8/5)

3. American Promise (15-1)

4. Heart of Honor (12-1)

5. Pay Billy (20-1)

6. River Thames (9/2)

7 Sandman (4-1)

8. Clever Again (5-1)

9. Gosger (20-1)