There have been several spectacular moments this year within SailGP, a sailing series that prides itself on being "the most exciting racing on water." If you missed any of the action from the races around the world from earlier this year, no need to worry, CBS has you covered.

The Best of SailGP 2025 will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 23. In New York, the show is scheduled to air after the Jets-Ravens game, at approximately 5 p.m., but viewers are being advised to check their local listings for the exact air time in their region. The show will take a look back on the top moments from the year, along with a preview of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix Season 2025 Grand Final that will be held Nov 29-30.

The aim of the Rolex SailGP Championship has been to redefine the sport of sailing by bringing the action closer to the shore so that fans can experience the thrill of seeing the massive 50-foot foiling catamarans whiz by at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The show will be the sailing fan's ultimate guide to the season thus far and will spotlight the world's best athletes across four continents. Some footage shown will include the U.S. SailGP Team making the podium in Dubai, ROCKWOOL Denmark breaking the SailGP speed record, and crashes and collapses on the water. Interviews with the U.S. SailGP team and commentary from all event winners will also be part of the broadcast.

The Grand Final event, which will consist of two days of 12-boat fleet races, is scheduled for next weekend. Points earned during the preliminary races will determine the three teams to advance to final race, a single, winner-take-all showdown -- and the $2 million prize, the largest in the sport, that will go to the champions.

The top three national teams on the leaderboard are Emirates representing Great Britain, the Black Foils of New Zealand and the BONDS Flying Roos out of Australia. However, do not discount last year's winners, Spain's Los Gallos.