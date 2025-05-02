The 151st Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, as 19 horses currently remain in the field for horse racing's most iconic race.

Journalism (7/2), the Santa Anita Derby winner trained by Michael McCarthy, is still the favorite on the live odds after opening as the morning line favorite, but there have been some major shakeups behind him. Two of the expected top contenders, Rodriguez and Grande, were scratched out of the race with foot bruises, with Baeza drawing into the field, and the live odds saw some major changes on Friday as a result.

Sandman (9/2) and Sovereignty (9-1) have the lowest current odds behind Journalism, but there are seven horses priced from 12-1 to 18-1, as some volatility on the odds board is to be expected on Saturday.

Adding another wrinkle to this year's Derby prognostication is the expectation of rain throughout Friday and Saturday, creating wet track conditions that are yet another factor to consider. We'll see how the horses navigate a rainy day at the track, as well as fans who will need to factor rain gear into their Derby outfit choices this year -- although the big hats might come in handy for staying dry.

Below is all the information you need to know about the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 3

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

No. 1 post: 1 Citizen Bull (14-1)

No. 2 post: 2 Neoequos (47-1)

No. 3 post: 3 Final Gambit (15-1)

No. 4 post: 5 American Promise (12-1)

No. 5 post: 6 Admire Daytona (37-1)

No. 6 post: 7 Luxor Cafe (12-1)

No. 7 post: 8 Journalism (7/2)

No. 8 post: 9 Burnham Square (16-1)

No. 9 post: 11 Flying Mohawk (33-1)

No. 10 post: 12 East Avenue (32-1)

No. 11 post: 13 Publisher (28-1)

No. 12 post: 14 Tiztastic (18-1)

No. 13 post: 15 Render Judgment (12-1)

No. 14 post: 16 Coal Battle (27-1)

No. 15 post: 17 Sandman (9/2)

No. 16 post: 18 Sovereignty (9-1)

No. 17 post: 19 Chunk of Gold (29-1)

No. 18 post: 20 Owen Almighty (39-1)

No. 19 post: 21 Baeza (22-1)

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky every year on the first weekend in May.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1896, the race has been 1 1/4 miles.