Whitney Stakes 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

The 2018 Whitney Stakes is one of the biggest horse races of August, a Grade 1, $1.2 million event on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. A field of eight will go to post at 5:46 p.m. ET, with the winner gaining automatic entry into the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 3 at Churchill Downs. Professional and amateur bettors alike will put down wagers on who wins it all, as well as on exotics like trifectas and superfectas. Diversity, a dominant winner at the Grade 2 Suburban at Belmont last month, is the favorite at 7-5, followed by Mind Your Biscuits at 2-1. The Chad Brown-trained Backyard Heaven is at 9-2 Whitney Stakes odds, while Tapwrit, a Todd Pletcher entrant, is 6-1.



Before you lock in your 2018 Whitney Stakes picks, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. If you put $50 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won well over $11,000. You'd be rolling in it if you put anything on his picks for last week's Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. He nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth over the weekend.



Now, Goldberg is all-in on Saturday's prestigious Whitney Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Goldberg is as familiar with Saratoga as anyone: He spent many summers calling races at the famous New York park.



The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing before the race. "He was training off the charts, was Chad's top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial," Goldberg said. "Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness."



When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment -- a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.



A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.



He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.



Now that the 2018 Whitney Stakes lineup is set, Goldberg released his picks, predictions, and exotic bets over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's not going with either of the race favorites to win, Diversify or Mind Your Biscuits.



"Mind Your Biscuits a very good horse, but has never gone two turns," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Diversify is very good right now and won two races in a row, but I don't think he can put together a third. He was a last-minute entry and his people are acting like he's unbeaten. I disagree."



Instead, Goldberg is eyeing a sleeper who has owned this distance and doesn't need to be on the pace to be successful. He's using him in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every Whitney Stakes contender, over at SportsLine.



So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Whitney Stakes picks? And which closer should you back? Check out the early Whitney Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Whitney.



Diversify 7-5

Mind Your Biscuits 2-1

Backyard Heaven 9-2

Tapwrit 6-1

Good Samaritan 12-1

McCraken 15-1

Dalmore 30-1

Discreet Lover 30-1