An elite field of older horses squares off in what shapes up to be one of the best races of the year when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Whitney Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The six-horse field features four Grade 1 winners, and the average career earnings for each horse is more than $2.1 million. Life Is Good, who is ranked No. 2 in the latest NTRA Thoroughbred Poll, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2022 Whitney Stakes odds. Olympiad, who has won five straight races, is second in the odds at 2-1, and Hot Rod Charlie, a winner of $5.2 million in his career, is third in the odds at 9-2. Americanrevolution (5-1), Happy Saver (8-1) and Zoomer (30-1) round out the field.

Post time for the Whitney Stakes 2022 is 5:43 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Whitney Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Whitney Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Whitney Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Olympiad, even though he is a major contender at 2-1 on the morning line. A winner of $1.4 million in his career, Olympiad is a perfect 5-for-5 in 2022. He is coming off a win in the Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on July 2.

Weir's biggest issue with Olympiad is his expected price. At 2-1 on the morning line, Olympiad does not provide the value that Weir will need in order to bet him. "He's a strong contender, but he will need to reproduce his last effort, at a minimum, to win this race," Weir says. He prefers two horses over Olympiad.

How to 2022 Whitney Stakes picks

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a horse who "continues to train in the morning like a horse who loves his job." Weir is including this horse in his 2022 Whitney Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Whitney Stakes 2022? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Whitney Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Whitney Stakes.

2022 Whitney Stakes odds, post positions