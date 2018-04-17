Who is Sarah Sellers? 2018 Boston Marathon runner-up is a full-time nurse who had no sponsors

Desiree Linden became the first American to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years when she pulled up first in the women's race on Monday. But the woman who finished second and a whole four minutes behind Linden probably had an even crazier day.

Sarah Sellers, 26, a fellow American runner, finished as the runner-up with her 2:44:04 time, good enough to qualify for U.S. Olympic trials, as CNN reported. But she arrived at the Boston Marathon having run just one other marathon in her entire life, not to mention as a full-time nurse with no sponsors for the race.

As she and her husband, Blake, said in interviews with the Boston Globe and The Washington Post, Sellers had to introduce herself to the media after finishing second -- because no one had ever heard of her before. A standout track and cross-country athlete at Weber State University from 2009-2012, she wasn't listed among any of the race's elite runners. An Arizona anesthetist, she was aiming, at most, for a top-15 finish, per the interviews.

The only thing on her running resume before the Boston Marathon victory? A win at Utah's Huntsville Marathon.

Apparently Sellers didn't even find out she had finished second, with a $75,000 prize, until after she'd crossed the finish line, too, as Blake told the Globe.

"Someone had to tell her," he said, "and she still didn't believe them."