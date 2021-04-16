An Indiana travel girls basketball game descended into chaos after a spectator and official began fighting on the court, which escalated into a brawl. The incident took place at the Pacers Athletic Center, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Things began rumbling towards the end of the first quarter between Baylor Basketball and Indiana Elite. The coach for Baylor was given a technical foul after arguing with an official, causing the coach to grab her bag and leave with the rest of the team shortly following afterwards.

As the players and coaches were walking off the court, an official was still arguing with one coach. The argument eventually included a spectator with phone in hand. Video shows that shortly after the spectator approached the official, who knocked the phone out of the person's hand, sparking a fight. One of the young players even tried to get a swing in, and the ref swung back at the child in retaliation.

The fight soon included more people, and the official was eventually body slammed by the spectator whose phone was knocked out of his hand. Video of the incident went viral in the form of a voiceover clip done in the style of a sports show highlight.

A statement from the Pacers Athletic Center said that "the involved parties" were removed from the remainder of the tournament and wouldn't be allowed back for any future events.

"We are disappointed that this altercation happened, as we strive to provide a great experience for families," the statement continued, per IndyStar.

"We take the safety of our staff, referees, players and spectators seriously... and there is no place for this kind of behavior in youth sports."