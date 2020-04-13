Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 13 horse racing best bets

Vallestina will try to win back-to-back races for the second time in her career when she leaves the starting gate on Monday at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. This 6-year-old daughter of Leroidesanimaux has three wins and two thirds in 10 career starts. She is coming off a win at Santa Anita on March 1, her first victory since August 2017. She has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions before building any Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, April 13.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. And on Saturday he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 13

Kinchen is high on Dynabeaver, an 8-1 long shot in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 8-year-old son of Grindstone has seven wins, 11 seconds and 11 thirds in 56 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish at Sunland Park on March 7.

But that race came after an almost three-month layoff and may be better than it looks on paper. "He was extremely wide on both turns in that race, and I expect him to improve off that effort," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Euro Surprise, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7. This 3-year-old son of Euroears is winless in two career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish at Will Rogers on March 25.

But Euro Surprise was pinched back at the break in his last start. "I expect him to run better," Kinchen said.

How to make Will Rogers Downs picks for April 13

