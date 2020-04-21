Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 21 horse racing best bets

Kansas City Zip will try to win for the fourth time in his career when he enters the starting gate on Tuesday at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. This 5-year-old son of City Zip has three wins, two seconds and three thirds in 21 career starts. He is coming off a second place finish in a $25,000 claiming race on March 17. Kansas City Zip has been installed as the 2-1 favorite in Race 9.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, April 21.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. And in Saturday's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs for Tuesday, April 21, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 21

Kinchen is high on Kansas City Zip, the 2-1 favorite in Race 9. Trained by Karl Broberg, Kansas City Zip has two wins in four starts this year, with both wins coming at Sam Houston Race Park. He is coming off a runner-up finish, losing by almost six lengths, in a claiming race at Sam Houston.

In that race, Kansas City Zip lost a speed duel as the inside speed horse. "Now he gets the outside draw for a 20 percent trainer," Kinchen told SportsLine. "He should work out a great trip."

Kinchen also is high Biz Ops, a 6-1 shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 4-year-old gelded son of Omega Code has one win, two seconds and two thirds in 21 career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in a $7,500 claiming race on April 1.

But that race was at six furlongs, and Tuesday's race will be at one mile. In addition the blinkers will come off Biz Ops. "I like changes in lower-level horses," Kinchen added.

How to make Will Rogers Downs picks for April 21

In addition Kinchen, is high on a long shot in the Pick 4 sequence. This horse is stretching out from six to eight furlongs and could light up the tote board on Tuesday. He's sharing his Pick 4 bets only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Tuesday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday, and find out.