Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 22 horse racing best bets

Vallestina will look for redemption on Wednesday when she leaves the starting gate in an allowance race at Will Rogers Downs. This six-year-old daughter of Leroidesanimaux has three wins and two thirds in 11 career starts, but is coming off a fourth-place finish as a 3-1 favorite at Will Rogers Downs on April 13. Despite the loss, she's the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a $20,900 allowance race that drew 11 entrants.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers Downs, which begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. Hitting the Pick 4 requires you to pick the winners of each race, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing is still happening every day.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later, he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. And in Saturday's Apple Blossom Handicap he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245.

Kinchen is high on a Shaboxxo, a 15-1 longshot in Race 10. A seven-year-old son of Ice Box, Shaboxxo has 10 wins, 10 seconds and 12 thirds in 46 career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in a $5,000 claiming race at Will Rogers on April 7.

However, in his last race, Shaboxxo had trouble at the start and began too far back. "He can win with a better trip and is listed at a very attractive price," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Spectacular Temper, the 5-2 favorite in Race 7. This three-year-old daughter of Congrats has two seconds and one third in seven career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish in a $25,000 maiden race at Sam Houston Race Park on Feb. 26.

"Spectacular Temper has been heavily bet in all three of her races this year, all at higher levels, and has run well enough," Kinchen told SportsLine. Spectacular Temper is Kinchen's pick in Race 7 and the only horse he's using in the Pick 4 from the race.

