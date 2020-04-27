Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 27 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Monday Spring Steen will try to repeat in the 2020 Miranda Diane Stakes at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, Okla. A 5-year-old mare by Maclean's Music, Spring Steen has six wins, one second and two thirds in 13 career starts. Last year she won the Miranda Diane by nine lengths. Spring Steen has been installed as the 4-1 second choice in the Miranda Diane. The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races.

The late Pick 4 begins with Race 7 at 5:15 p.m. ET and ends with Race 10. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing picks before building any late Pick 4 tickets at Will Rogers Downs for Monday, April 27.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18 he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On Wednesday he hit the late PIck 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on Friday he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Top Will Rogers Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 27

Kinchen is high on I'mthebossrightnow, an 8-1 long shot in Race 7, the opening leg of the Pick 4. This 5-year-old daughter of Kipling has four wins, five seconds and three thirds in 22 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish at Will Rogers Downs on April 8.

But in that race I'mthebossrightnow made a middle move into a fast pace, which will be hidden by her second-place finish.

Kinchen also is high on Ginge, a 6-1 shot in Race 10. A 5-year-old son of Notional, Ginge has two wins, eight seconds and three thirds in 30 career starts. He has lost 11 straight races dating to December 2018.

But Kinchen believes Ginge will be the early pacesetter on Monday. "His pace figures put him on the front with something in the tank when they turn for home," Kinchen told SportsLine.

How to make Will Rogers Downs picks for April 27

